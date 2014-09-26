Sept 26 Chinese e-commerce heavyweight Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd's options will debut on CBOE Holdings
Inc's exchanges on Monday with strike prices ranging
from $75 to $100 in $5 increments, a CBOE spokeswoman said on
Friday.
Alibaba options will initially list on the Chicago Board
Options Exchange and the C2 Options Exchange with expirations in
October, November, January and April, the spokeswoman said.
The options will be subject to position limits of 250,000
contracts and will also have long-term option contracts, termed
Long-term Equity AnticiPation Securities (LEAPS), available to
trade, she said.
