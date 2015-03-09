(Adds context, details, background)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 9 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
appointed Jeff Zhang to oversee its main services on
Monday, bringing Taobao, Tmall and Juhuasuan into a newly
created "China Retail Marketplaces" division.
The appointment marks one of the highest-profile personnel
shuffles since China's largest e-commerce company went public in
September. Together with the creation of the new division, the
move will streamline operations and enhance efficiency.
The company, which now handles more ecommerce than
Amazon.com and eBay Inc combined, has been
struggling to sustain the rip-roaring pace of growth it enjoyed
in past years as it gains scale.
It's unclear how Zhang's appointment affected Yilei Wang,
who was President of the Amazon.com-like Tmall retail website.
On Monday, Chinese news website sina.com reported that Wang
had been dismissed from his post, though the company declined to
comment on his current situation.
Shares in the company ended 2.2 percent lower at $82.53 on
the New York stock exchange.
Alibaba's eBay-like Taobao remains its largest retail
service, often referred to as a consumer-to-consumer website
because of its focus on transactions between individual or
smaller buyers and sellers.
Tmall was envisioned as more of a platform for brands to
sell to consumers, and is growing faster than Taobao. Juhuasuan
is Alibaba's discount-retail service.
Revenue growth, at its lowest level since at least 2013, and
margins slipped in the quarter ending in December as sales
through mobile devices, typically smaller-ticket items,
accounted for a bigger slice of total sales than in the previous
quarter.
Growth at Tmall, however, is far outpacing Taobao. Tmall's
gross merchandise value rose 60 percent for the three months
ending in December, while Taobao's climbed a more modest 49
percent.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Alan Crosby)