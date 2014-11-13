Nov 13 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd received its first debt ratings from
international credit agencies on Thursday after the company
announced plans for an issue of senior unsecured notes to raise
an unspecified amount.
Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings rated the notes at
investment grade "A-plus", while Moody's Investor Service
assigned an equivalent "A1" rating.
Alibaba said it would use the net proceeds from the U.S.
bond offering primarily to refinance debt.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)