Jan 29 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
quarterly revenue fell short of analysts' expectations, showing
signs of a slowdown in the Chinese e-commerce company's growth
during the hard-fought holiday shopping season.
Revenue rose 40 percent to $4.22 billion in the December
quarter, missing the average analyst estimate of $4.45 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
But margins on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization bounced back after a decline in the previous
quarter to 58 percent from 50.5 percent in the July-September
period.
