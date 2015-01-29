Jan 29 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's quarterly revenue fell short of analysts' expectations, showing signs of a slowdown in the Chinese e-commerce company's growth during the hard-fought holiday shopping season.

Revenue rose 40 percent to $4.22 billion in the December quarter, missing the average analyst estimate of $4.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

But margins on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization bounced back after a decline in the previous quarter to 58 percent from 50.5 percent in the July-September period. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Edwin Chan in San Francisco; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)