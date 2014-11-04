(Corrects paragraph six to show mobile revenue accounted for 22
* Non-GAAP net income up 15.5 pct to $1.11 bln
* Revenue up 53.7 pct to $2.74 bln
* Share-based compensation expenses up 248 pct to $490 mln
BEIJING, Nov 4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
reported quarterly results which showed net income
rising 15.5 percent to $1.11 billion for the July-September
period, meeting forecasts.
It was the Chinese e-commerce giant's first report to
investors since its record-setting $25 billion listing in
September.
The non-GAAP net income - which excludes the share-based
compensation expenses and amortisation of intangible assets -
compared with a consensus estimate of $1.17 billion based on a
Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate poll of 21 analysts.
Revenue rose 53.7 percent to $2.74 billion, versus expected
sales of $2.7 billion, its fastest growth in three quarters.
Diluted earnings per share were $0.20, while non-GAAP diluted
earnings per share were $0.45, up 9.4 percent year-on-year.
"We delivered a strong quarter with significant growth
across our key operating metrics," said Jonathan Lu, chief
executive officer of Alibaba in its earnings statement.
Mobile revenue was more than ten times higher than in the
same period last year and accounted for 22 percent of total
revenues, as Alibaba continued to successfully ramp up its
mobile monetisation.
Meanwhile, profit margins shrank to a two-year low of 18
percent.
The shares were flat in pre-market trading in New York, from
$101.80 at Monday's close. The stock has risen about 50 percent
from its debut price.
