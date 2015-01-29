* Alibaba Q3 revenue up 40 pct to $4.22 bln vs $4.45 bln
estimate
* Q3 non-GAAP diluted EPS $0.81 vs. $0.75 estimate
* Shares down more than 10 pct in early trading
* Graphic link.reuters.com/qex83w
(Adds quotes, details)
By Paul Carsten and John Ruwitch
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Jan 29 Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd's shares fell more than 10 percent early on
Thursday, wiping more than $25 billion of market value after
third quarter revenue at the Chinese internet giant fell short
of analysts' expectations.
Revenue at the world's largest e-commerce company rose 40
percent to $4.22 billion in the December quarter, short of the
average analyst estimate of $4.45 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earnings per share (EPS), calculated to exclude one-off and
extraordinary items, beat estimates of $0.75, coming in at
$0.81.
But investors appeared to have other concerns, four months
after the company's $25 billion IPO.
"Today's (stock price drop) is not about EPS, it's about the
top line growth," said Tian Hou, a Beijing-based analyst with TH
Capital.
"When Alibaba said they were expanding, investing, people's
expectations were for top line growth and the bottom line would
shrink. However they did the opposite, so that was contradictory
to expectations."
Even strong numbers for mobile revenues and total value of
goods sold on smartphones, closely watched metrics in the
world's biggest smartphone market, weren't enough to stop the
Wall Street-listed stock being hammered as trading began on the
New York Stock Exchange.
Shares were down almost 10 percent at 1528 GMT at $88.75.
Alibaba did not address Tuesday's announcement that its
second-biggest shareholder Yahoo Inc plans to spin off
its 15 percent stake in the Chinese company.
But Alibaba's Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai did use the
post-results conference call to take a shot at a Chinese
regulator, after the watchdog called out the company in a report
published on Wednesday for failing to do enough to stamp out
illegal business on its platforms.
Tsai said the report was "flawed" and assured listeners that
Alibaba had not seen the report before it was published, nor had
it requested its publication to be delayed. The report by the
State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) sparked
concern that Alibaba had failed to disclose risk factors to its
investors prior to its bumper listing in September.
SLIPPING GROWTH
Revenue growth, at its lowest level since at least 2013, and
margins slipped as sales through mobile devices, typically
smaller-ticket items, accounted for a bigger slice of total
sales than in the previous quarter.
Gross merchandise volume (GMV), or the sum of all Alibaba's
online commerce transactions, rose 49 percent to $127 billion.
Mobile GMV continued to grow, accounting for 42 percent of total
GMV, up from 36 percent in the September quarter.
The number of mobile monthly active users nearly doubled
from the same quarter the previous year to 265 million. Overall
annual active buyers grew 45 percent to 334 million from 307
million in the September quarter - exceeding the population of
the United States.
(Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru, Edwin
Chan in San Francisco and Vikram Subhedar in London; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Vincent Baby)