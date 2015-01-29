SHANGHAI/BEIJING Jan 29 A Chinese regulator's
report that criticised Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for
failing to do enough to stamp out illegal business on its
platforms was flawed and the company is preparing a formal
complaint, Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai said on Thursday.
Tsai said Alibaba first saw the White Paper from the State
Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) when it was made
public on Wednesday. He also said the company never requested
that the SAIC delay the publication of information in the
report, which summarised a July meeting between the company and
SAIC.
Tsai was speaking on a conference call after the company
reported that its quarterly revenue climbed 40 percent to $4.22
billion, falling short of analysts' expectations.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch in Shanghai and Paul Carsten in
Beijing; editing by Susan Thomas)