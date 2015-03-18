(Updates to market open, adds quote)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 18 Alibaba Group Holding Inc
declined on Wednesday, as a six-month period
prohibiting insiders from selling their shares expired, an event
that many thought could expose the Chinese e-commerce giant's
stock to more weakness.
Shares were down 0.9 percent at $83.70. Consolidated volume
was about 18.3 million after the first hour of trading, topping
its 10-day average of 16.8 million. The stock has shed nearly 30
percent since its Nov. 10 closing high.
The lock-up period that expires Wednesday will allow
insiders owning a total of 437 million Alibaba shares to sell.
By the time all those shares are released, that chunk,
representing about 18 percent of outstanding shares, exceeds the
368 million it sold in the IPO, though about 100 million held by
employees cannot be sold until the company reports results in
May.
"Lock up expiration dates are fraught with selling," said
Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst, Fort Pitt Capital
Group in Pittsburgh.
"Who knows what people actually paid or what their cost
basis is. But a lot of the time, people don't care, they just
want some cash, some liquidity, and that is what drives prices
lower regardless of the fundamentals of the company."
A larger lock-up of more than a billion shares held by
insiders, including Yahoo! Inc, expires in September.
That has raised investor concerns about further drops in the
stock as insiders sell.
Alibaba opened Sept. 19 at $92.70, ended its first day of
trading at $93.89 and reached its peak Nov. 13 at $120. The
stock closed Tuesday at $84.50, about 24 percent above the $68
initial public offering price.
As of Feb 27, short interest in the stock came to almost 57
million shares, or 2.3 percent of Alibaba's outstanding stock
(2.488 billion). That's more than double the 21 million shares
as of Sept 30, when the Nasdaq began compiling data.
