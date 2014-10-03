Oct 3 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited will offer up to about 65.9 million shares worth about $5.06 billion under stock-based compensation plans, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1rEifLv)

Alibaba went public on Sept. 19 in an initial public offering that raised about $25 billion, making it the largest IPO in history. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)