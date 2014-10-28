LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. Oct 27 Alibaba Group
Holdings Ltd executive chairman Jack Ma said he's open
to working with Apple Inc on mobile payments, as
China's richest person prepares to call on Hollywood this week
in search of media partners.
Alibaba affiliate Alipay is China's largest payments
service, while Apple just this month debuted its own version of
a mobile wallet, letting iPhone 6 users make payments at
retailers with their smartphones.
Ma told a Wall Street Journal Digital Live conference on
Monday that he has tremendous respect for Apple CEO Tim Cook.
"I hope we can do something together," he said when asked if
Alipay and Apple Pay might tie up.
Ma, who amassed a fortune estimated at $25 billion partly
through his stake in recent market debutante Alibaba, is a
frequent visitor to the United States. This week, he plans to
visit a number of Hollywood studios, reportedly to strike up
content deals.
"I want to come here looking for partners," he said,
adding that China will eventually become the world's largest
movie market.
Alibaba, which handles more e-commerce transactions than
Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc combined, does not
have much of a presence among American retail customers and Ma
said his focus for now was on serving his Chinese clientele.
Ma added that he wanted to work on selling American and
European products to China, reversing the typical flow of goods
over the past 10 to 15 years.
Alibaba has acquired some smaller American companies such as
niche online retailer 11Main and Ma said he will continue to
invest in the United States.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)