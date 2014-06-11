(Adds background)
June 11 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N unveiled its first direct-to-consumer
online shop in the United States on Wednesday, looking to take
on Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc on their home
turf.
The website, 11main.com, which is currently in beta, will
feature a wide range of products, including "one-of-a-kind
items, not available at mass merchants and other large
e-commerce sites," Alibaba said.
The website displayed an "opening soon" message early on
Wednesday. "Our shop owners are currently unpacking and getting
settled," the site said. (r.reuters.com/kam99v)
The invitation-only marketplace, which Alibaba said would be
"inspired by the local Main Street shopping experience," will
offer products in a variety of categories such as fashion and
style, home and outdoor, and jewelry and watches.
The announcement comes as Alibaba prepares for a U.S.
initial public offering that is expected to raise more than $15
billion - the most since Facebook's IPO in 2012.
The company, founded by Jack Ma, controls 80 percent of all
online retail in China, handling about $250 billion in 2013 -
more than Amazon and eBay Inc combined.
Reuters reported in February that Alibaba was set to launch
a U.S. e-commerce website.
