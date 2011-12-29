SHANGHAI Dec 29 Alibaba Group has opened
its group-buying platform, Juhuasuan.com, to other industry
players such as Groupon's Chinese joint venture firm
Gaopeng and the country's leading group-buying website Meituan.
Juhuasuan, which was launched in March last year, is a
platform on which users can browse through hundreds of
group-buying deals.
"The open platform will not only allow large group shopping
websites such as Gaopeng and Meituan to offer their deals to,
and tap into the buying power of, Juhuasuan's tens of millions
of active users, but will also offer a platform for smaller deal
providers to thrive and propel their reach into the consumer
market," an Alibaba spokeswoman said in a statement on Thursday.
In September, Taobao Mall, a unit of Alibaba Group, also
opened its platform to other e-commerce players, inviting them
to set up storefronts on China's top business-to-consumer
website.
A government official was quoted by local media as saying in
September that regulators were investigating whether Taobao Mall
was a monopoly. The official later retracted his statement.
China has almost 6,000 group-buying websites, most of them
backed by venture capital firms. Faced with accusations of
selling fake goods and competition from thousands of copycats,
the group-buying sector has been sobering up, with dozens of
websites reportedly shut and venture capital shunning the
industry.
Alibaba's financing unit will provide 600 million yuan
($94.9 million) in loans to small and medium group-buying
operators, while venture capital firms will put another 600
million yuan to invest in companies on the platform that show
potential, the firm said in the statement.
($1 = 6.3212 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada)