SHANGHAI Dec 29 Alibaba Group has opened its group-buying platform, Juhuasuan.com, to other industry players such as Groupon's Chinese joint venture firm Gaopeng and the country's leading group-buying website Meituan.

Juhuasuan, which was launched in March last year, is a platform on which users can browse through hundreds of group-buying deals.

"The open platform will not only allow large group shopping websites such as Gaopeng and Meituan to offer their deals to, and tap into the buying power of, Juhuasuan's tens of millions of active users, but will also offer a platform for smaller deal providers to thrive and propel their reach into the consumer market," an Alibaba spokeswoman said in a statement on Thursday.

In September, Taobao Mall, a unit of Alibaba Group, also opened its platform to other e-commerce players, inviting them to set up storefronts on China's top business-to-consumer website.

A government official was quoted by local media as saying in September that regulators were investigating whether Taobao Mall was a monopoly. The official later retracted his statement.

China has almost 6,000 group-buying websites, most of them backed by venture capital firms. Faced with accusations of selling fake goods and competition from thousands of copycats, the group-buying sector has been sobering up, with dozens of websites reportedly shut and venture capital shunning the industry.

Alibaba's financing unit will provide 600 million yuan ($94.9 million) in loans to small and medium group-buying operators, while venture capital firms will put another 600 million yuan to invest in companies on the platform that show potential, the firm said in the statement. ($1 = 6.3212 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada)