May 17 China's Jack Ma is canceling a planned
speech at an anti-counterfeiting conference after the trade
group behind it suspended the membership of his e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the company said on its news
website on Tuesday.
Alibaba Group President Michael Evans will represent the
company at the conference instead, according to the report on
the Alizila website. (bit.ly/1rSEAqJ)
The International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition (IACC) on
Friday suspended Alibaba's membership following concerns raised
by some of its member companies.
Alibaba has been accused by several brands, including Gucci
and Yves Saint Laurent, of being a conduit for counterfeiters.
Earlier this month, Alibaba said its online shopping
platform Taobao was tightening controls on the sales of luxury
goods, requiring sellers to show proof of authenticity, as it
fights sales of fake items.
Alibaba said on Alizila that it remains firmly committed to
the protection of intellectual property rights and combating
counterfeit.
"We look forward to engaging with the IACC membership on IP
enforcement issues on May 19th in Orlando, Florida," it said.
