* Silver Lake, DST Global, Yunfeng lead $1.6 bln offer - AllThingsD

* Offer values Alibaba at $32 bln - - AllThingsD

* Cash could fund Alibaba's expansion - Stifel Nicolaus

* Game developer Giant Interactive to invest $50 mln (Updates with statements from DST Glboal, Silver Lake, adds analyst comments, updates shares)

Sept 22 Private equity firms Silver Lake, Yunfeng Capital and Russia's technology investment firm DST Global said they will buy shares in China's Alibaba Group, which has been diversifying from its core e-commerce business into search, logistics and mobile computing.

Alibaba Group operates China's largest B2B online marketplace, Alibaba.com , and the country's largest online consumer shopping site, Taobao.com.

Silver Lake and DST Global said in a statement they -- along with China-based Yunfeng Capital-- are leading a tender offer for employee shareholders, option holders and certain other shareholders of Alibaba Group.

DST Global holds sizable stakes in Facebook, Zynga and Groupon.

Singapore-based investment firm Temasek , a shareholder in Alibaba Group, is also taking part in the offer.

Separately, Chinese game developer Giant Interactive said it will invest $50 million in Alibaba Group through Yunfeng e-Commerce Funds.

The offer starts on Thursday and is expected to close in 4-6 weeks, Silver Lake and DST Global said.

Brokerage Stifel Nicolaus said the investments were possibly to give Alibaba the capital needed to build out distribution facilities in China and elsewhere.

Stifel said reports early this year indicated that Alibaba would need $4.5 billion or more in capital for this.

Silver Lake and DST Global did not disclose the terms of the transaction but tech blog AllThingsD said the tender offer is worth $1.6 billion.

The transaction would give Alibaba an enterprise valuation of $32 billion, the blog said, adding the group would get a stake of just under 5 percent if the offer is fully subscribed.

DST and Silver Lake are ceding voting control of their stakes to Alibaba management to sidestep foreign ownership issues in China, AllThingsD said quoting unnamed sources.

Yahoo Inc holds about a 39 percent stake in Alibaba.com, the listed unit of Alibaba Group, but is not selling shares in the tender offer, the blog reported.

The transaction gives Yahoo's stake a value of about $12.5 billion.

Shares of Gaint Interactive fell 10 percent to an all-time-low to $3.32 and were at $3.38 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)