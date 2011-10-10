Oct 9 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has
talked with Temasek Holdings Pte about providing
financing to buy the 40 percent stake in itself held by Yahoo
Inc , Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Singapore's Temasek, a state-owned investment company, may
help fund an offer in return for a bigger share of
privately-owned Alibaba Group, the agency said.
However, Temasek is not interested in owning Yahoo, one
person told the agency.
Both Alibaba and Temasek declined comment to Reuters.
Temasek is a shareholder in Alibaba Group.
Jack Ma, the chief executive officer of Chinese e-commerce
group Alibaba, said last month he would be "very interested" in
buying Yahoo, a deal that could help the former English school
teacher expand into the U.S. Alibaba is being advised by UBS.
Jerry Yang, co-founder and former CEO of Yahoo is interested
in a deal with private equity firms that would take the $20
billion company, off public markets, people familiar with the
situation told Reuters.
