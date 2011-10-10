Oct 9 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has talked with Temasek Holdings Pte about providing financing to buy the 40 percent stake in itself held by Yahoo Inc , Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Singapore's Temasek, a state-owned investment company, may help fund an offer in return for a bigger share of privately-owned Alibaba Group, the agency said.

However, Temasek is not interested in owning Yahoo, one person told the agency.

Both Alibaba and Temasek declined comment to Reuters.

Temasek is a shareholder in Alibaba Group.

Jack Ma, the chief executive officer of Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba, said last month he would be "very interested" in buying Yahoo, a deal that could help the former English school teacher expand into the U.S. Alibaba is being advised by UBS.

