Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
HONG KONG Nov 3 Yunfeng Capital, Silver Lake and other investors completed the purchase of a 5 percent stake in Alibaba Group, parent of listed Alibaba.com Ltd , worth $1.6 billion on Nov. 1, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
The source declined to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
In September, private equity firms Yunfeng, co-founded by Alibaba founder and Chief Executive Jack Ma, U.S.-based Silver Lake and Russia's DST Global said they would buy shares of China's largest e-commerce group.
(Reporting by Huang Yuntao; editing by Chris Lewis)
Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
TORONTO, Feb 6 BlackBerry Ltd has signed a hardware licensing agreement covering India and nearby countries, the Canadian company said on Monday, filling in the last markets where a third-party will manufacture its once-ubiquitous devices as it turns fully to software.