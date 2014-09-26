HONG KONG, Sept 26 S&P Dow Jones Indices, which compiles several of the world's most widely tracked stock benchmarks, said on Friday Chinese e-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would be added to one of its indices after a fast-track analysis because of its record-sized IPO.

The company, whose initial public offering raised $25 billion to become the world's largest ever, will be added to the Dow Jones China Offshore 50 Index effective after the close of trading on Oct. 2, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

S&P Dow Jones Indices previously said Alibaba would be screened for inclusion in the S&P China Broad Market Index (BMI) , the S&P Emerging BMI and S&P Global BMI among others. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)