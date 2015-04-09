* Alibaba arm Ant Financial launches e-commerce tracking
By Paul Carsten and John Ruwitch
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 9 Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd and its finance affiliate accelerated a drive to be
a full-fledged Chinese online financial network, with the launch
on Thursday of an e-commerce tracking stock index and plans for
a June start of an internet bank.
Ant Financial Services Group's CSI Taojin Big Data 100 Index
is the first of its kind in the mainland, tracking e-commerce
activities to gauge firms' performance, and marrying the China
internet shopping giant's data troves with its financial
services aspirations.
Also on Thursday, the general manager of Ant's finance
division, Yuan Leiming, told Reuters in an interview that online
bank MYbank will be launched in June. It comes after Alibaba's
arch-rival Tencent Holdings Ltd's own internet bank,
WeBank, began trial operations in January this year.
Alibaba and affiliate Ant have big ambitions for financial
services in China, which have traditionally been geared towards
larger and state-owned businesses and neglected individuals and
smaller enterprises.
For the Ali family, the launch of MYbank and the index are
strides towards building an internet finance platform, which Ant
says will open up services like banking, loans and credit,
insurance, payment systems and investment to new tiers of
Chinese society.
Alibaba is China's biggest e-commerce company, while Ant's
Alipay online payment service is the country's most popular.
Analysts say this gives Alibaba and Ant what is possibly China's
best data on consumers' and small businesses' finances.
The companies are now hunting for ways to monetise that data
beyond services like Alipay and Yu'e Bao, a wealth management
product for individuals which since its launch in 2013 rapidly
became one of China's biggest funds.
Expectations are also high for Ant's eventual IPO, after
Alibaba Group's record listing in New York last September. Ant
and Alibaba executives have said the finance arm will likely
list in mainland China, and people familiar with the matter say
it is eyeing a 2017 offering.
An Ant Financial spokeswoman said the company does not
comment on its listing timeline nor location.
BIG DATA PROMISE
Ant's new index is composed of 100 stocks in various
sectors, it said in a statement.
The index "weighs industries according to the growth in
online transactions, price levels and the supply-demand
situation in China", making it more timely than depending on
quarterly earnings, said Ant.
"We're hoping that our index is going to be stronger than
the actual A share market," said Ant's Yuan. The index has grown
by about 65 percent since it began its pilot run on Jan. 18,
broadly tracking the A-share market, he said.
Bosera Asset Management, one of Ant's partners in the index
venture, will launch a fund and a note linked to the index, Yuan
said. But Ant is conservative about the fund's future
popularity, given that people still need to witness the value of
e-commerce data, and the index has to gain acceptance, he said.
Analysts see the move as the logical next step in Ant's and
Alibaba's financial ambitions.
"It's very sensible from Alibaba's perspective because they
attacked the money market fund first and have seen huge
success," said Howhow Zhang, director at Shanghai-based Z-Ben
Advisors, before the index's launch. "The next step is index
funds."
Shanghai Gildata Services Inc, a unit of Hundsun
Technologies Inc which is part-owned by Ant, is the
third partner in the index venture.
Ant's and Tencent's online banks are among several recently
approved privately-owned banks, as Beijing looks to shake up its
stodgy and largely state-owned finance industry.
Ant Financial will hold a 30 percent stake in MYbank, which
will have various other shareholders. The bank won regulatory
approval last year.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)