By Paul Carsten
| BEIJING, March 26
BEIJING, March 26 China's Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd, the world's biggest e-commerce company, will
launch a fund that allows customers to invest in entertainment
products, the company said on Wednesday, as it expands its
financial services platform.
The product, called "Yu Le Bao" or "entertainment treasure"
in English, lets people deposit a minimum of 100 yuan ($16.12)
using their smartphones. The funds will then be invested in
film, television programme and online game projects through
insurance and wealth management products offered by Guohua Life,
a Shanghai-based life insurance company.
The move comes however, as China's banks and regulators move
to impose limits and rules on the country's emerging Internet
finance sector, which could constrain the sector's growth.
Alibaba kickstarted the trend, which has seen rivals like
China's dominant social networking company Tencent Holdings Ltd
and Baidu Inc, the country's biggest search
engine, follow suit.
The clash between entrenched interests in China's
traditional finance sector and its Internet companies has
escalated in recent weeks, with banks imposing limits on how
much money their customers can transfer to online finance
services and the authorities looking into potentially stringent
regulations.
"Yu Le Bao aims to provide a grassroots investment platform
to bring the public closer to the cultural industry," said Liu
Chunning, president of Alibaba's digital entertainment business
group.
Yu Le Bao has a forecast annualised interest rate of 7
percent, more than twice the capped 3.3 percent rate that
traditional banks can offer depositors.
Customers who invest in Yu Le Bao can also meet the actors
of the films and shows in which they invest and decide who
directs and who will act as the leading man and lady, according
to Yu Le Bao's microblog.
Alibaba's financial services affiliate, the Small and Micro
Financial Services Group, which controls its online payment arm
Alipay, launched the Yu'e Bao, or "leftover treasure", wealth
management platform in June.
Yu'e Bao's money market fund has since attracted 500 billion
yuan ($80.61 billion) in assets under management, making it one
of the world's biggest money market funds.
Chinese Internet companies' move into financial services has
drawn the ire of banks, particularly the internet companies'
wealth management products like Yu'e Bao, which have taken the
Chinese public by storm. Analysts say are contributing to
interest rate liberalisation in China.
Banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
(ICBC), Bank of China Ltd, Agricultural Bank of
China Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp
, have restricted how much their customers can spend
on Alibaba's and Tencent's online payment services. On Tuesday,
ICBC, China's biggest lender, said it will restrict trade with
Alibaba's online payment arm to one branch.
Much of the concern about online finance, according to
regulators such as the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and
commercial banks, revolves around the security of payments made
by virtual credit cards and smartphones and risks relating to
money laundering and customer information security.
Last week Alibaba's online payment arm Alipay and Tencent
said they would work with regulators to help draw up new rules
for Internet banking. Earlier this month Chief Executive Robin
Li said online finance required greater regulation.
Alibaba and Tencent, which is roughly one-third owned by
South African publisher Naspers Ltd, said this month
they were also applying for licences from the bank regulator to
participate in a trial plan for privately-owned banks.
($1 = 6.2024 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Matt Driskill)