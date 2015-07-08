By John Ruwitch
| BEIJING, July 8
BEIJING, July 8 Chinese e-commerce leader
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is investing more than $100
million in Mei.com, a flash sales platform for luxury and
fashion goods, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.
Alibaba had said earlier on Wednesday that it would form a
team within its Tmall business-to-consumer platform to help
Mei.com expand its user base, product offerings, logistic
services and IT infrastructure, but it did not disclose the size
of its investment.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Additional reporting by Paul
Carsten; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Pravin Char)