BEIJING, July 8 Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is investing more than $100 million in Mei.com, a flash sales platform for luxury and fashion goods, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Alibaba had said earlier on Wednesday that it would form a team within its Tmall business-to-consumer platform to help Mei.com expand its user base, product offerings, logistic services and IT infrastructure, but it did not disclose the size of its investment. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Additional reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Pravin Char)