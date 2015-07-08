(Adds company quote, background)
By John Ruwitch
BEIJING, July 8 Chinese e-commerce company
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is investing more than $100
million in Mei.com, a "flash sales" platform for luxury and
fashion goods, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.
Alibaba had said earlier on Wednesday it would form a team
within its Tmall business-to-consumer platform to help Mei.com
expand its user base, product offerings, logistics and IT
infrastructure, but did not disclose the size of its investment.
"Alibaba will help Mei.com and other brand partners enter
our ecosystem to allow more efficiency in helping them locate
consumer groups, conduct brand marketing and establish an online
supply chain system," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said.
The investment could help Alibaba expand its luxury goods
offerings in China and burnish its reputation with foreign
brands, especially luxury makers, with whom there can still be
friction over intellectual property-infringing products on the
Chinese group's shopping sites.
Its e-commerce platform has for many years had a reputation
for advertising counterfeit products, but in 2012 Alibaba's
eBay-like Taobao website was removed from the U.S.
government's Notorious Markets list.
Since then, the Chinese company's efforts to scrub up have
included various tie-ups with brands and anti-counterfeit
groups, albeit with a mixed reception.
Mei.com cooperates with more than 2,400 brands, including
around 280 labels such as Armani, Zegna and Longchamp, Alibaba's
statement said.
