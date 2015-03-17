By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
| NEW YORK, March 17
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
blockbuster IPO has been followed by a steady slide in
its stock price, which options market players do not expect to
abate, with nearly a fifth of its shares to be released for
trading on Wednesday.
The Chinese e-commerce giant's stock soared after it first
went public in September, but the party didn't last. Trading
just above $84 on Tuesday, the stock has dropped 29 percent from
an all-time closing high of $119.15 in November on concerns
about slowed growth in China and fake items on its website.
With an additional 437 million shares set to be freed in a
post-IPO lockup, there has been an increase in bearish sentiment
as investors hedge against more losses, with some even believing
the shares will soon fall below the original IPO price of $68.
"It's a subtle but important sign that investors are more
fearful," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in
New York, who is short Alibaba shares.
Earlier this year, Chinese regulators sharply criticized the
company for selling substandard, fake or banned products.
The 180-day post-IPO lock-up period bars various insiders
from selling their shares. Of the 437 million shares to be sold
publicly, about 100 million will remain subject to trading
restrictions that apply to employees until after the company
reports results in May.
Short interest in Alibaba's shares has risen to 57 million
shares as of Feb. 27, up 30 percent since the beginning of the
year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Alibaba's options have been busy heading into the lock-up's
expiration. In the last two weeks, puts betting on the stock
dipping below $80 by Friday were the most actively traded. Deep
out-of-the money puts, with their strike price well below the
current share price and set to expire in April, have also seen
an uptick in activity.
"A lot of people who are long the stock from the beginning
want to try to let it run and they may be buying way out-of-the
money puts against it [as a hedge] instead of putting a stop
order on their stock," said J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist at TD
Ameritrade.
Overall, open interest in Alibaba puts - usually used for
bearish bets - has risen more quickly than open interest in
calls this year, according to options analytics firm Trade
Alert. The ratio of puts-to-calls is 0.75, about the highest it
has been since the options were listed in September.
In recent months, there has been a sharp spike in open
interest for strikes below the IPO price. For example, open
interest in put options betting on Alibaba shares dipping below
$65 by July 17 has increased to more than 8,500 from less than
1,000 contracts at the beginning of February.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Dan Grebler)