BOSTON, Sept 9 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
has two major things going for it as it prepares
for an initial public offering that could raise more than $21
billion: founder Jack Ma and a "capital-lite" business model.
While corporate governance remains a concern, several fund
managers and analysts said Ma gave an impressive performance
during the company's pitch in Boston on Tuesday for what stands
to be the largest-ever U.S. technology IPO. They also said the
Chinese e-commerce company's business model features strong
cash-flow generation and low capital intensity similar to U.S.
Internet stars Facebook Inc and Google Inc.
"He's executed well," said Will Danoff, who runs the $111
billion Contrafund for Fidelity Investments.
Danoff declined to say whether he will invest in Alibaba.
But Alibaba has some characteristics of companies that have
produced home runs for Danoff's fund. He favors companies tied
to the Internet, especially ones operating profitable business
models with low capital intensity that enable strong free-cash
generation.
"There's a lot of big numbers in there," Danoff said after
the Boston event, pointing to Alibaba's thick prospectus.
At the end of July, Contrafund held significant stakes in
Google and Facebook, according to fund disclosures from
Fidelity.
Large cap stock mutual funds of all styles need more winners
this year as they lag the benchmark S&P 500 Index. Large
cap funds of all styles are up 8.33 percent so far this year,
trailing the 9.83 percent advance of the S&P 500, according to
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters unit.
Alibaba accounts for about 80 percent of all online retail
sales in China, where rising Internet usage and an expanding
middle class helped the company generate gross merchandise
volume of $296 billion in the 12 months ended June 30.
Alibaba is seeking to raise more than $21 billion in the
IPO, valuing the company at up to $163 billion. The offering is
expected to price on Sept. 18 at $60 to $66 per American
Depositary Share, according to a notice to brokerage customers
from Fidelity.
One major concern among U.S. investors has been a 2010
decision to spin off Alipay to a company Ma controlled.
Ma told about 150 people in Boston that the Alipay decision
was the hardest of his life, but it was necessary for the growth
of the company. He added that "history will judge," said Adam
Grossman, a research analyst for Middleton & Co.
Before the event, Grossman said he had planned not to invest
in the IPO because of concerns about Alibaba's corporate
governance and ownership structure.
After attending the event, Grossman said he had heard
nothing from Ma and other executives to make him change his
mind.
Still, he said, "Management is very impressive. Ma tells a
great story."
