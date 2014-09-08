BRIEF-La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co announces proposed underwritten public offering of common stock
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company announces proposed underwritten public offering of common stock
BOSTON, Sept 8 The blockbuster initial public offering of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N is expected to price on Sept. 18th, Fidelity Investments has told brokerage clients.
Boston-based Fidelity, best known for its stable of mutual funds and brokerage, listed the expected pricing date on its website.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin)
* Quicklogic Corporation announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Condor Hospitality Trust announces public offering of 4,000,000 shares of common stock