BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
NEW YORK, Sept 19 A top New York Stock Exchange executive said on CNBC on Friday that the so-called "green shoe" option will be exercised for underwriters to buy additional shares in the Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. initial public offering.
If exercised as indicated by Scott Cutler, the NYSE's head of global listings, in an interview on CNBC, that means an additional 48 million shares will be sold in the deal on top of the 320 million that priced at $68 each on Thursday.
With those extra shares, the IPO would be valued at about $25 billion and would vault it to the largest stock debut worldwide in history, surpassing Agricultural Bank of China Ltd's $22.1 billion listing in 2010. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.