By Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Sept 27 Lauded by many for its
principled stance in rejecting Alibaba Group's plans to list
shares, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has left the city's
financial community fuming at a lost opportunity, and re-ignited
calls for market reforms.
The Chinese e-commerce giant founded by billionaire Jack Ma
failed to convince Hong Kong regulators to waive rules over the
group's unique partnership structure - specifically that 28
partners, mainly founders and senior executives, would keep
control over a majority of the board, even though they own only
around 10 percent of the company.
An inflexible Hong Kong's loss is likely to be New York's
gain - as the NYSE Euronext and the Nasdaq OMX Group
battle to attract what is expected to be one of the
world's largest stock offerings in the last five years.
This has left Hong Kong's banking community ruing the one
that got away, and blaming arcane regulations for missing out on
a fast growing Chinese Internet stock - and an IPO fee bonanza.
DAMNED IF IT DOES, DAMNED IF ...
In denying Alibaba special status, Hong Kong's regulators
made clear they're not willing to compromise when it comes to
safeguarding small investors and treating all shareholders
alike.
Deal bankers, lawyers and advisers contacted by Reuters in
Hong Kong queried whether regulators couldn't have done more to
accommodate a company that wanted to list in the city, is worth
an estimated $80 billion, and rising, and would have boosted a
thin IPO pipeline at a time when Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd's (HKEx) net profit is around a fifth
below what it was three years ago.
The loss of Alibaba should prompt changes to the city's
financial market framework, they said.
"One IPO won't have an impact, but in terms of the bigger
picture, HKEx's ability to attract big IPOs, especially
high-profile banner deals, will have a bearing on its long-term
success," said UBS analyst Stephen Andrews.
CONFLICT OF INTEREST
One issue to resurface is the Hong Kong Exchange's dual role
as IPO regulator and a publicly traded company that benefits
from listing fees and trading volumes.
It's a conflict of interest debate that has been going on
for a decade. In 2003, a Hong Kong government expert panel
recommended merging the exchange's listing authority into the
Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) - but only one aspect of
the entire proposal was eventually implemented.
While refusing to buckle to Alibaba's demands has cheered
Hong Kong's corporate governance advocates, the exchange itself
recognises its own inflexibility. In a long blog post this week,
HKEx CEO Charles Li suggested maybe leaving open the door to
potential changes, so long as discussions aren't rushed.
"He's clearly struggling with this issue," said David
Neuville, a partner at law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft
LLP in Hong Kong, specializing in capital markets. "Certainly,
the U.S. exchanges are more flexible and appear to be doing just
fine. Additional flexibility may come in handy for them to
continue the development of the Hong Kong stock exchange."
SOME WIGGLE ROOM
The Hong Kong exchange, second only to Chicago Board of
Trade and New York Mercantile Exchange operator CME Group Inc
in market value, has been here before - and budged.
In 2009, the exchange allowed Russian aluminium giant United
Company Rusal to list in Hong Kong, even though the
company failed to meet the city's profitability standards.
Regulators allowed the offering to go ahead but restricted the
retail portion of the deal, which remains below its IPO price.
In March 2011, Hong Kong lost a $5.5 billion IPO when
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, controlled by Asia's
richest man Li Ka-shing, listed in Singapore as Hong Kong did
not allow business trusts. Trusts come with unique shareholding
structures which Hong Kong opposed for years, though they have
been welcomed in markets from Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur.
That loss prompted heated debate among bankers, government
officials and legislators concerned that Hong Kong was losing a
competitive edge on listings. Months later, officials were able
to create a structure similar to business trusts - called a
single investment - and in November of that year PCCW Ltd
, headed by Li's son, raised $1.2 billion with the
listing of HKT Trust.
Hong Kong has also been open to Chinese Internet stocks,
with Tencent Holdings market value soaring to $98
billion today from just $800 million when it listed in 2004.
Tencent stock accounts for about 3 percent of the Hong Kong
exchange's average daily turnover and is among the top 5 traded
stocks.
Some in Hong Kong lamented the loss of a lucrative Alibaba
IPO, noting that the exchange's average trading volumes last
year were 39 percent below a 2007 peak. Slowing Chinese economic
growth and lack of big stock listings have been a drag on Hong
Kong in the last two years. To reduce an equity market reliance,
the Hong Kong exchange last year bought the London Metal
Exchange for $2.1 billion, betting on China's hunger for
commodities, but the benefits of that acquisition are only
expected to fully kick in from 2015.
David Webb, a shareholder activist and Hong Kong regulator,
said it's hard to make exceptions - even for a company as big as
Alibaba.
"If regulators make an exception for one new listing, then
many future applicants will want the same thing, and existing
listed companies will complain they should be allowed to do it
too," Webb posted on his website.