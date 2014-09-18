(Adds details on IPO)
By Liana B. Baker, Jessica Toonkel and Deepa Seetharaman
Sept 18 Alibaba Group Holding priced
its initial public offering at $68 a share, the top end of the
expected range, raising $21.8 billion on Thursday, in the latest
sign of strong investor appetite for the Chinese e-commerce
juggernaut.
At that price, the IPO, one of the largest-ever, would give
Alibaba a market valuation of $167.6 billion, surpassing
American corporate icons from Walt Disney Co to Boeing
Co. The offering also vaults it atop U.S. e-commerce
rivals like Amazon and eBay and gives it more
financial firepower to expand in the United States and other
markets.
"I'd put them (Alibaba) in a class of Facebook and Google
with the scale they have, growth prospects and profitability,"
said Scot Wingo, CEO of e-commerce software provider
ChannelAdvisor. "There's a scarcity value there."
An Ipsos poll conducted for Thomson Reuters found that 88
percent of Americans had never heard of the Chinese e-commerce
company, which is responsible for 80 percent of online sales in
the world's second largest economy and works with a number of
businesses there including consumer online marketplace Taobao
and payment service Alipay.
But that didn't sap enthusiasm among multiple large U.S.
institutions, including Blackrock, which put in orders
for allocations of at least $1 billion in shares, according to
the sources.
Between 35 and 40 institutions placed orders for $1 billion
or more shares each, investors briefed on the matter said.
Keen to buy into China's rapid growth and evolving Internet
sector, investors have been clamoring to get shares since top
executives at Alibaba, including Ma, kicked off the road show
last week.
"It was one of the more impressive IPO presentations," said
Jerry Jordan, manager of the $48 million Jordan Opportunity Fund
. "I didn't realize just quite how successful they
are."
Based on the amount raised so far, Alibaba's IPO is the
third-largest ever behind Agricultural Bank of China Ltd's
record $22.1 billion listing in 2010 and ICBC's
$22 billion flotation in 2006. If underwriters
exercise an option to sell more shares, as many expect,
Alibaba's will surpass both Chinese lenders to become the
largest-ever.
Many investors reported difficulty in getting the full
allocation of shares they were aiming for.
John Boland, president of Maple Capital Management in
Montpelier, Vermont said he had put in orders for about 5,000
Alibaba shares on behalf of high net worth individuals and
institutions and had been told the offer was oversubscribed and
that they would probably not get the full order.
"Beating the rush doesn't count in this game," Boland said.
Alibaba's revenue surged 46 percent in the April to June
quarter on strong gains in its mobile business, with net income
attributable to its shareholders nearly tripling to $1.99
billion, or 84 cents a share.
Ma, who founded the company in a one-bedroom apartment, will
have a paper fortune worth some $14 billion, vaulting him into
the ranks of tech billionaires like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.
The deal is also expected to make millionaires out of a
substantial chunk of the company's managers, software engineers
and other staff.
In addition, it allows cornerstone Alibaba investors like
Japan's Softbank and Yahoo to profit from
their foresight in getting in on the ground floor at the
e-commerce giant. Yahoo is selling some $8 billion worth of
shares in the offering, leaving it with a 16.3 percent stake.
Softbank is not selling for now and will be left with a 32
percent stake, making it the largest single shareholder.
The successful IPO sets the stage for Alibaba shares to make
their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, with many
investors and analysts betting that there is still room for a
substantial first-day jump in the shares.
One investor said that the IPO's underwriters, who include
Credit Suisse Group AG, Citigroup Inc and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, were hoping for a first day
"pop" of 10 to 15 percent. That's about in line with the norm
for IPO debuts, whose underwriters typically seek an increase
large enough to signal healthy demand but not so much so that it
looks like the company and its investors "left money on the
table."
Other big Chinese Internet stocks have performed well in
U.S. markets, including Baidu Inc, whose shares
rocketed 354 percent on their first trading day in 2005.
Underwriters on the Alibaba deal also include Morgan Stanley
and JPMorgan Chase & Co, with Rothschild, which
does not have underwriting operations, advising Alibaba on the
deal.
Still, concerns that an opaque corporate governance
structure and Ma's outside investments will stymie minority
investors' rights could limit the upside around the deal.
"Rarely in history has there been an IPO of this size for a
company that we know less about," Senator Bob Casey, Democrat of
Pennsylvania, said in a statement on Wednesday. "I continue to
be concerned that about the level of transparency from Chinese
firms listing in our markets."
Alibaba is selling 320 million shares, equivalent to about
13 percent of the company's capital. Nearly two thirds of those
shares are being sold by existing shareholders including Ma, who
will reap $867 million.
(Reporting by Liana Baker, Jessica Toonkel and Deepa
Seetharaman; Additional reporting by Ross Kerber; Writing by
David Gaffen and Christian Plumb; Editing by Bernard Orr and
Steve Orlofsky)