(Updates May 6 table with updated market value figures) SAN FRANCISCO/BEIJING, Sept 19 Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd shares surged by as much as 47 percent in their first day of trading on Friday as investors snapped up shares in what is likely to rank as the largest initial public offering in history. The IPO, which vaulted Alibaba founder Jack Ma into the ranks of tech billionaires like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, sets the stage for the Chinese e-commerce juggernaut to expand in the United States, Europe and Asia. Alibaba's closed price of $93.98 gave the company a market cap of $231 billion. The following is a comparison with major U.S. Internet and e-commerce rivals: Alibaba Facebook Google 2013 revenue $8.46 bln* $7.87 bln $59.83 bln 2013 revenue growth 52% 55% 19% Users 279 mln 1.3 bln N/A Rev per user $30.32* $2.14 N/A Workforce 20,884 6,337 47,756 Market value $231 bln $200.2 bln $401.3 bln Alibaba Amazon eBay 2013 revenue $8.46 bln $74.45 bln $16 bln 2013 revenue growth 52% 22% 14% Users 279 mln 237 mln 128 mln** Revenue per user $30.32* $125 $314.14 Gross merchandise value $296 bln $121 bln $83.33 bln Workforce 20,884 117,300 33,500 Market value $231 bln $150.2 bln $65.41 bln Note: Alibaba's figures are drawn from its IPO prospectus and market data. Data from other companies came from official filings or analysts' estimates. * Alibaba results for the 12 months ended March 31, 2014. All other companies use 2013 calender year. ** Excludes PayPal users, many of which are also eBay customers. (Reporting by Paul Carsten, Deepa Seetharaman and Alexei Oreskovic)