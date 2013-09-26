BEIJING/SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 A senior Alibaba
Group executive defended the Chinese e-commerce
firm's unusual corporate structure on Thursday, a key point of
contention with the Hong Kong stock exchange that sources say
pushed the company to consider a U.S. debut instead.
Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai called Alibaba's structure,
in which a group of insiders make all key operational decisions,
a "living body" intended to preserve the company's culture.
Alibaba, preparing for the most highly anticipated Internet
stock market debut since Facebook's, broke off negotiations with
Hong Kong's exchange after regulators refused to budge on
allowing the company to keep its 28-partner control structure.
The company now plans an initial public offering in the United
States instead, sources have told Reuters.
"We understand Hong Kong may not want to change its
tradition for one company, but we firmly believe that Hong Kong
must consider what is needed in order to adapt to future trends
and changes," Tsai, a co-founder of Alibaba, wrote in a blog
post. It was the company's first public comments since news
emerged it chose to go public in the United States instead of
Hong Kong. (Link to blog post:)
Alibaba, founded by Chinese Internet entrepreneur Jack Ma,
is expected to raise about $15 billion in its debut. Facebook
Inc raised $16 billion debut in 2012.
Some analysts estimate Alibaba is worth up to $120 billion.
The company commands 80 percent of China's e-commerce market and
handled a combined 1 trillion yuan ($163.36 billion)of goods
last year through its main market platforms, Tmall and Taobao.
Hong Kong's failure to secure the world's largest Internet
debut since Facebook means lost revenues and diminished
marketing clout to attract other deals. The exchange also faces
falling trading volumes and a thin IPO pipeline.
"The question Hong Kong must address is whether it is ready
to look forward as the rest of the world passes it by," Tsai
wrote.
Negotiations foundered after regulators decided they could
not allow Alibaba's partners to retain control over board
nominations, maintaining that all shareholders should be treated
equally, sources have said.
Tsai's comments came a day after exchange chief executive
Charles Li penned a blog post stressing that shareholder
interests must come first.
Alibaba declined to comment beyond the blog post. Hong Kong
exchange officials were not immediately available for comment
outside of normal business hours.
"As a company with most of our business in China, it was
natural for Hong Kong to be our first choice," Tsai penned.
"Those who lack appreciation of our partnership philosophy
may view our proposal merely as a founder wanting to preserve
control. We could not have a more different objective."