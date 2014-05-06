BRIEF-Intrepid announces conclusion of B777 lease with Philippine Airlines
* Announces conclusion of agreement with Philippine Airlines for long-term lease of two new B777-300ER aircraft
SAN FRANCISCO May 6 Alibaba Holdings Inc IPO-ALIB.N will seek to raise $1 billion in what could become the largest technology debut in history, the Chinese e-commerce and payments giant said in its IPO filing on Tuesday.
Alibaba, which powers four-fifths of all online commerce conducted in the world's second-largest economy, becomes the largest Chinese corporation to have sought a home on U.S. bourses.
Its IPO has spurred levels of excitement in Silicon Valley and Wall Street circles unseen since Facebook Inc's record-breaking $16 billion coming-out party in 2012.
The proposed IPO size in Tuesday's filing is an estimate for the purpose of calculating exchange registration fees. Analysts expect the company to eventually raise an amount surpassing Facebook's, garnering a market value of more than $160 billion. (Reporting by Edwin Chan)
BRASILIA, March 20 Brazil's state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA plans to resume planned asset sales as soon as possible following a state auditing court ruling validating the legality of the process, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Monday.
* CBS says new two-year broadcast agreement with Warner Bros Television for Big Bang Theory - Tweet Further company coverage: