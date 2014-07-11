By Deepa Seetharaman
SAN FRANCISCO, July 11 A group of 27 top
executives and investors in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
IPO-BABA.N, including co-founder Jack Ma, can appoint an
additional two directors to the company's board once it goes
public, according to a U.S. regulatory filing on Friday.
The move would expand the Chinese e-commerce company's board
to 11 members from nine after its initial public offering on the
New York Stock Exchange, according to an updated prospectus.
Ma and the senior executives and investors who will appoint
the board members are part of a group dubbed the "Alibaba
Partnership." Alibaba is expected to execute what could be the
largest U.S. technology IPO ever.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Dan Grebler)