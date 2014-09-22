Sept 21 The underwriters of Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd 's IPO have issued additional shares,
according to the Wall Street Journal, bringing the IPO's size to
about $25 billion and making it the largest initial public
offering in history.
The move to exercise what is known as the "green shoe"
option as part of Alibaba's initial public offering was widely
expected if its shares performed well in the public market.
Last Friday, Alibaba shares soared 38 percent in its first
session, as investors clamored for a piece of the company, which
is a massive bet on China's growing middle class. If the
underwriters issue the maximum amount of 48 million additional
shares at the offer price of $68 per share, this increases the
amount initially raised last week from $21.8 billion to $25
billion.
The report in the Wall Street Journal online edition on
Sunday, which cited unnamed sources, did not specify how many
additional shares were issued.
Alibaba declined to comment.
Reuters reported on Friday that underwriters would decide on
whether to exercise the option over the next week or two,
depending on how the shares traded. [ID: nL1N0RK0U9]
Underwriters on the Alibaba deal also include Morgan Stanley
and JPMorgan Chase & Co, with Rothschild, which
does not have underwriting operations, advising Alibaba on the
deal.
At its closing share price on Friday, Alibaba has a market
value of $231 billion, exceeding the combined market
capitalizations of Amazon and eBay, the two
leading U.S. e-commerce companies.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Diane Craft)