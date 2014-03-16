* Alibaba's US IPO move could be a blow to Hong Kong stock
exchange
* Analysts estimate Alibaba to be valued at least $140 bln
* Alibaba listing is the most anticipated deal since
Facebook's IPO in 2012
* In talks with six banks for lead underwriting roles
By Elzio Barreto and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, March 16 Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has decided to hold its long-awaited
IPO in the United States and is in discussions with six banks to
underwrite the deal, in what is set to the most high-profile
public offering since Facebook Inc's listing nearly two years
ago.
Alibaba said in a statement on Sunday it had decided to
begin the U.S. IPO process, ending months of speculation about
where it would go public.
Separately, sources told Reuters that Alibaba is in
discussions with Citigroup, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Group, J.P.
Morgan, and Morgan Stanley for lead underwriting
roles.
Most of the six banks are to set to win the coveted role of
joint global coordinator, added the sources, who were not
authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
Analysts estimate the Hangzhou, China-based company has a
value of at least $140 billion, and the IPO proceeds could
exceed $15 billion, Reuters previously reported. The deal would
be a huge coup for the six banks, as it would yield an estimated
$260 million in underwriting fees, assuming 1.75 percent
commission, and catapult them in league table rankings.
Alibaba declined to comment on the banks working on the
deal. The banks mentioned in the report either declined comment
or did not respond to Reuters' requests for a comment.
"This will be a huge deal, bigger than what people were
anticipating," one person familiar with the process said, adding
that the IPO was expected to be kicked off "very soon".
Reuters reported on Saturday that Alibaba is planning a U.S.
IPO in the third quarter, with a filing of documents expected as
early as April.
BILLIONAIRE MA
Alibaba, whose platforms handle more goods than EBay Inc
and Amazon.com Inc combined, was founded in
1999 by former English teacher Jack Ma and 17 other people. It
has grown from a startup in Ma's apartment to a behemoth with
offices around the world and more than 20,000 employees.
The listing will be closely watched by Alibaba's two largest
shareholders - Yahoo Inc, which owns 24 percent, and
Japan's Softbank Corp, which controls 37 percent.
Alibaba's founders and some senior managers jointly own about 13
percent of the company.
Yahoo has said it plans to trim its stake in Alibaba through
the IPO. It initially invested in Alibaba in 2005.
Alibaba's decision to go to the United States is a blow to
the Hong Kong stock exchange, which was initially the company's
preferred venue for the IPO.
Alibaba also said in a statement on its corporate news Web
site it might consider extending its public status to Chinese
capital markets in future in order for investors there to be
able to share in its growth.
Alibaba, which controls about 80 percent of the country's
e-commerce, had been in discussions with the Hong Kong stock
exchange and the Securities and Futures Commission since last
year about a listing, but the island city's regulators blocked
its proposal as it violated the "one-share-one-vote principle".
Alibaba's executive vice chairman Joe Tsai upped the
rhetoric against Hong Kong when he told Reuters last week that
the firm would not change its partnership structure in order to
list on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
After an initial rebuff, Alibaba and the Hong Kong
regulators were back at the negotiating table late last year, to
find a solution to the problem. While the Hong Kong Exchanges
and Clearing Ltd has initiated a review of its listing
rules to accommodate more flexible structures, any change to the
existing rules would take months.
"We wish to thank those in Hong Kong who have supported
Alibaba Group," Alibaba said in its statement.
"We respect the viewpoints and policies of Hong Kong and
will continue to pay close attention to and support the process
of innovation and development of Hong Kong."