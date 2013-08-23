* Move would give senior managers, founders board control
* No dual class structure for planned listing
* Chairman Ma could seek long term pact with SoftBank
* HKEx has allowed some firms to list with special clauses
By Elzio Barreto and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Aug 23 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
is considering a shareholding structure that would
allow its founders and senior management to retain control over
the board after the Chinese e-commerce firm goes public, people
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Alibaba is widely expected to launch an initial public
offering, estimated to raise $15 billion, by the end of the
year, with Hong Kong tipped as the likely venue.
Hong Kong stock exchange authorities, however, tend to
favour listings that give all shareholders an equal say over a
company while Alibaba's partners are keen to retain control over
the board, which would keep them in charge of decision-making to
ensure the company's long-term growth.
The company is now trying to reach a compromise by proposing
changes to its shareholding structure, the sources said, as the
Hong Kong exchange has in the past allowed companies to list
after they have added special clauses to their articles of
association.
Alibaba declined to comment for this story and the sources
declined to be identified because of the confidentiality of the
discussions.
STAYING IN CONTROL
Alibaba's platforms handle more goods in a year than EBay
Inc and Amazon.com Inc combined and the
company has yet to publicly confirm that it will hold an IPO.
Media reports last week said Alibaba could seek a dual class
share structure, which favor a company's management and founders
over individual investors but the Hong Kong exchange authorities
have in the past rejected such listings.
Alibaba could list in New York, where shareholding
structures are more flexible, but the sources said the company
was more likely to pick Hong because of its previous experience
in dealing with the regulators after the IPO of its Alibaba.com
unit in 2007.
U.S. exchanges also require companies to adhere to more
onerous disclosure rules, lawyers said.
Alibaba's discussions with the Hong Kong stock exchange have
been going on for several weeks and have delayed the naming of
the IPO's underwriters and filing of its prospectus, the sources
said.
Alibaba's partners include founder and Chairman Jack Ma,
former Chief Financial Officer and co-founder Joe Tsai, its
current Chief Executive Jonathan Lu and other senior managers.
Ma and Tsai own a combined 10 percent stake of Alibaba while
Japanese Internet and telecoms group Softbank Corp is
the biggest shareholder with a 35 percent stake. U.S. tech
company Yahoo Inc. owns a 24 percent stake.
Some Hong Kong-based lawyers said Ma could retain control
over the board through Softbank, especially as he enjoys a close
relationship with Softbank's CEO Masayoshi Son.
"But the question is whether Softbank is willing to be
reliant on the way Jack Ma votes," one lawyer said.
A Softbank spokesman declined to comment.
The Hong Kong stock exchange has turned down requests for
exemptions to its listing rules from several companies including
British football club Manchester United, which last
year opted for a New York IPO.
But, in 2004, the exchange allowed Semiconductor
Manufacturing International Co to list after it
amended its article of association. The board of directors was
allowed to issue up to 5 billion preference shares that had
greater voting rights.