Sept 18 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd is set to sell some $22 billion of shares on
Thursday, capping a two-week road show that drew frenzied
interest from investors worldwide and may be the world's largest
ever initial public offering.
The shares are expected to be priced after the markets close
at 4 p.m. Thursday and start trading on the New York Stock
Exchange on Friday under the ticker "BABA."
Investors, keen to buy into China's rapid growth and
evolving Internet sector, have been clamoring to get shares
since top executives at Alibaba, including co-founder and
executive chairman Jack Ma, kicked off the road show last week.
Alibaba, which handles more transactions than Amazon.com Inc
and eBay Inc combined, boosted the IPO price
range to between $66 and $68 a share due to the strong demand.
At the top end of that range, the IPO would raise almost $22
billion, but if underwriters exercise an option to sell more
shares, Alibaba's market debut will top Agricultural Bank of
China Ltd's record $22.1 billion listing in 2010.
"We believe that the current pricing range of $66-$68
significantly undervalues the long-term growth potential of the
company," CRT Capital analyst Neil Doshi said in a research note
that initiated coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating.
In the 15 years since Ma founded the company in his
one-bedroom apartment, Alibaba has come to power four-fifths of
all online commerce conducted in China, the world's
second-largest economy. It has also branched out into areas such
as e-payments and financial investment.
Alibaba's complex governance structure and Ma's outside
investments have raised questions about potential conflicts of
interest and investors' ability to sway Alibaba's strategy.
The company decided to list its shares in New York after
Hong Kong stock exchange officials rejected its request to allow
a small group of company insiders to nominate the majority of
the board. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, which
operates the exchange, has a policy against companies having
multiple classes of shares with different voting rights, but is
now considering loosening those rules.
The IPO caps a lengthy listing process that saw Alibaba take
the rare step of not appointing a single bank to take charge of
the IPO process. Instead, it tapped all its major bookrunners
for advice, and divided tasks among them.
Alibaba plans to expand its business in the United States
and Europe after the deal. But in the United States at least, it
is not widely known: an Ipsos poll found that 88 percent of
Americans had not heard of the company.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernard Orr)