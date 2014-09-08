Sept 8 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd's IPO-BABA.N management kicked off its two-week
IPO marketing blitz on Monday with an early morning presentation
to the combined sales forces of its six underwriters.
Alibaba is seeking to raise more than $21 billion in an
initial public offering that will value the company at up to
$163 billion and rank as the largest-ever technology debut in
the United States. Alibaba expects to price the IPO at $60 to
$66 per American Depository Share. It will list shares on the
New York Stock Exchange.
At 6 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT), about 300 salespeople for the six
banks underwriting the offering gathered at Citigroup Inc's
offices on Greenwich street in Lower Manhattan for an
hour, according to a source familiar with the meeting.
Besides Citigroup, Credit Suisse Group AG,
Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley are joint
bookrunners for Alibaba's IPO.
Alibaba Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai fielded questions
and did the main presenting to the sales force, according to the
source. The point of the meeting was to get all the bookrunners
of the IPO on the same page to help them market the shares, the
source said.
An Alibaba representative declined to comment.
Investors will get a chance to hear about Alibaba at a
luncheon at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York later on
Monday. Credit Suisse Chief Executive Officer Brady Dougan is
expected to introduce management on behalf of all the
underwriters. Alibaba will then present, with most of the time
dedicated to a question-and-answer session, said a separate
source familiar with the matter.
Industry analysts had expected Alibaba to try for a
valuation in excess of $200 billion, ranking it among the 20
largest publicly traded companies in the United States. The
multi-city marketing effort will determine whether Alibaba,
widely seen as one of the hottest technology IPOs of the year,
will price above the initial range and come closer to that
valuation.
The company has attracted its share of controversy, which
has kept some investors on the sidelines. Some have said they
were cautious about conflicts of interest between founder Jack
Ma's role as a steward of the company and his investment
interests elsewhere.
Alibaba's governance has also become an issue with major
shareholders Yahoo Inc and Softbank Corp,
which both objected when the company hived off lucrative
payments unit Alipay.
In the United States, Alibaba has failed to draw the kind of
interest from retail investors that preceded other hot Internet
IPOs such as Facebook Inc.
But some investors say Alibaba's fundamentals outweigh the
risk of investing in a company with an unfamiliar governance
structure.
Alibaba accounts for about 80 percent of all online retail
sales in China, where rising Internet usage and an expanding
middle class helped the company generate gross merchandise
volume of $296 billion in the 12 months ended June 30. Revenue
in the June quarter increased 46 percent to $2.54 billion from a
year earlier, faster than the 38.7 percent growth in the
previous quarter.
Alibaba is selling 123.1 million of the 320.1 million ADS
shares slated for the IPO. Shareholders including Yahoo, Ma and
Tsai are offering the remainder.
The company plans a Tuesday presentation at the Four Seasons
hotel in Boston, according to a person who saw an invitation.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Jessica Toonkel in New York;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)