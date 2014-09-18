By Alexei Oreskovic and Ross Kerber
SAN FRANCISCO/BOSTON, Sept 18 Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd'sIPO-BABA.N upcoming public offering will give
Yahoo Inc billions of dollars for a potential shopping
spree that investors hope will jumpstart its comeback.
But with numerous holes to fill and soaring tech company
valuations, Yahoo will have to make tough choices with any
acquisitions.
Yahoo is expected to sell about $9.5 billion in stock of the
Chinese e-commerce company. After giving at least half back to
investors and paying taxes, Yahoo's cash stockpile, currently
$4.2 billion, may swell by $3.1 billion. That is not a lot in
Silicon Valley these days.
"They are not in a position to make huge acquisitions," said
Jean Yu, assistant portfolio manager of the $2.8 billion
ClearBridge Value Trust fund, which owns Yahoo shares. Yu
expects the new proceeds to be used for deals around several
hundred million dollars each.
Yahoo's revenue growth has stalled in recent years as its
once-hot Web portal and email service have lagged rivals. Key
areas in need of repair include Yahoo's mobile offerings and an
advertising system that doesn't deliver the precise targeting
available from rivals like Google Inc and Facebook Inc
, investors say.
Yahoo is not one of the first three or four places that
consumers go to on their mobile phone, said Bill Tai, partner
emeritus at venture capital firm CRV.
"All the momentum right now is shifting rapidly to mobile,"
said Tai.
Chief Executive Marissa Mayer has more than doubled monthly
mobile users to 450 million since taking the helm two years ago.
She revamped the line-up of mobile apps by making small
acquisitions that brought in teams of mobile engineers.
That may be the path forward, too, since many of the
best-known mobile properties are out of Yahoo's financial reach.
Messaging service Snapchat, for instance, was recently valued at
close to $10 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Online review site Yelp Inc is a long-rumored Yahoo
acquisition target that could help Yahoo expand into new
"transactional" businesses, such as restaurant food deliveries
from which Yahoo would receive fees. But with a $5.5 billion
market cap, Yelp would represent a huge acquisition for Yahoo
that might not go over well with investors.
Yahoo was not immediately available for comment.
Some argue that Yahoo could get more bang for its buck by
focusing its acquisitions on advertising technology, a sector
where prices are not as rich.
Publicly-listed ad tech companies such as The Rubicon
Project Inc, YuMe Inc and Tubemogul Inc
all have market values of roughly $400 million or less,
while the privately-owned AppNexus was valued at $1.2 billion in
its most recent funding round.
Advertising also could deliver an immediate jolt of revenue,
said Pivotal Research Group's Brian Wieser. "The good news about
ad tech is there are a lot of real businesses."
