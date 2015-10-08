(Adds details from investor letter, background)
Oct 8 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Chairman Jack Ma, looking to calm investors after a slide in the
e-commerce company's shares, said concerns about slowing
consumption in China were overdone.
Alibaba has lost more than a third of its value so far this
year as fears of slowing growth in China, the company's biggest
market, unnerved investors.
Ma, in a letter to investors on Thursday, sought to downplay
such concerns.
"We predict that over 50 percent of China's consumption will
be conducted online within 10 years, and that means massive
potential for the e-commerce market," Ma said. (bit.ly/1LnRAqt)
Alibaba, however, has been struggling with slowing growth in
recent months.
It warned in September that the total value of transactions
in the second-quarter would be lower than previously thought, a
fresh signal that China's slowdown was taking a bite out of
consumer spending.
"Recently, signals of China's economic slowdown have
triggered widespread concern and, I believe, overreaction around
the world," Ma said in the letter.
China's economy grew 7 percent in the second quarter,
according to the National Bureau of Statistics, and the
government expects full-year growth to be about the same, making
it the weakest annual growth in 25 years.
Ma said the current GDP growth pattern was not sustainable.
"If China continues to pursue the high growth rates of the
past, then China will pay a high price," he said, adding that
the country's economic development should be focused more on
quality than on quantity.
Alibaba's shares were up 1.1 percent at $66.99 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)