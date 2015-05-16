(Updates with comment from Alibaba in paragraphs 4-5)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK May 15 A group of luxury goods makers
sued Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Friday, contending
the Chinese online shopping giant had knowingly made it possible
for counterfeiters to sell their products throughout the world.
The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court by Gucci,
Yves Saint Laurent and other brands owned by Paris-based Kering
SA seeking damages and an injunction for alleged
violations of trademark and racketeering laws.
The lawsuit alleged that Alibaba had conspired to
manufacture, offer for sale and traffic in counterfeit products
bearing their trademarks without their permission.
A spokesman for Alibaba, Bob Christie, said in a statement:
"We continue to work in partnership with numerous brands to
help them protect their intellectual property, and we have a
strong track record of doing so. Unfortunately, Kering Group has
chosen the path of wasteful litigation instead of the path of
constructive cooperation. We believe this complaint has no basis
and we will fight it vigorously."
Concerns over fake products on Alibaba's platforms,
including online marketplace Taobao, have dogged it for years,
although the U.S. Trade Representative removed Taobao from its
list of "notorious markets" in 2012 in light of progress
made.
Friday's lawsuit marked the second time in less than a year
that the Kering brands had sued Alibaba over the alleged sale of
counterfeit products.
An earlier lawsuit was filed in July only to be withdrawn
the same month with the ability to refile it while the Kering
units worked toward a resolution with Alibaba, according to
court records.
The lawsuit alleged that Alibaba and its related entities
"provide the marketplace advertising and other essential
services necessary for counterfeiters to sell their counterfeit
products to customers in the United States."
The lawsuit cited, for example, an alleged fake Gucci bag
offered for $2 to $5 each by a Chinese merchant to buyers
seeking at least 2,000 units. The authentic Gucci bag retails
for $795, the complaint said.
Alibaba has allowed for counterfeit sales to continue even
when it had been expressly informed that merchants were selling
fake products, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit seeks a court order that, among other things,
would block Alibaba from offering or facilitating the sale of
counterfeit products and unspecified damages that could include
$2 per counterfeit item under a statutory regime.
The case is Gucci America Inc v. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
15-03784.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb and Frances Kerry)