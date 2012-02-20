(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

HONG KONG Feb 20 (Reuters Basis Point) - Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group is set to sign Monday the US$3bn loan putting in place the certainty of funding required for the privatisation of its Hong Kong-listed unit, according to sources.

Six banks -- ANZ, Credit Suisse, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Mizuho Corporate Bank -- have each provided underwritten commitments of US$500m for the loan, which will now fund the privatisation of Alibaba.com and not the buyback of part of the 40% stake Yahoo Inc holds in Alibaba Group.

Once the loan is signed, the advisers to Alibaba -- Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank -- will provide a letter stating that there is certainty of funding to carry out the proposed privatisation of Alibaba.com. Based on the duo's letter, the Hong Kong stock exchange would give the go-ahead for the privatisation process, according to sources.

An announcement regarding the same is expected on Wednesday from Alibaba.com, which is due to announce its fourth-quarter results within the next couple of days. Alibaba owns 73% in the Hong Kong-listed unit.

Alibaba.com shares remain suspended from trading since February 9 pending the announcement.

As reported earlier, the underwritten US$3bn loan is split into a US$2bn 12-month bridge and a US$1bn three-year term loan. Proceeds from the loan were originally intended to buy back part of the stake Yahoo held in Alibaba. However, last week talks between the two parties hit an impasse throwing their plans for a US$17bn tax-free asset swap into question.

The duo was in talks with the latter to swap 25% in exchange for a stake in an operating asset. At the end of the contemplated transaction, Yahoo would retain a 15% stake in Alibaba.

The privatisation is not a condition or a prerequisite for Alibaba Group's proposed buyback of the Yahoo stake.

The loan was reduced from an original US$4bn target in a move to attract more lenders. Rothschild, debt adviser to Alibaba, had in early December asked lenders to provide underwritten commitments of US$1bn with expected final holds of US$400m.

The tenor and pricing of the deal are yet to be finalised. The borrower had originally sought a three-year financing with a margin of around 450bp over Libor. (Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti; Editing by Gavin Stafford and Chris Lewis)