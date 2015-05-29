By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller
| HANGZHOU, China/BEIJING
HANGZHOU, China/BEIJING May 29 Huarong Asset
Management Co Ltd is poised to become the second Chinese bad
loan firm to auction soured loans online amid a push by the
government to settle these debts as the economy slows, an
executive at e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
said.
Huarong is China's biggest bad loans firm by assets and one
of four companies the government set up about a decade ago.
China Cinda Asset Management Co, the second largest,
earlier this year launched online auctions, selling some 24
million yuan of bad debts on Alibaba's online marketplace
Taobao.
Lu Weixing, who manages auctions on Taobao, said Huarong had
also signed an auction agreement, and that the platform was also
in talks with the other two asset managers - Orient Asset
Management Co and Great Wall Asset Management Co.
"The market for asset management is booming," Lu told
Reuters.
China's economy is set to grow at its slowest pace in a
quarter of a century, heightening the government's concern about
bad debts especially in the banking sector, where non-performing
loans are rising at their fastest rate since 2004, data from the
China Banking Regulatory Commission shows.
Commercial banks and asset management companies are "under
huge pressure" to settle the debt pile, Lu said. On Thursday,
Cinda offered nearly $7 billion in soured loans to investors in
its largest ever public sale.
At least 14 financial institutions, including China
Merchants Bank Co , China Minsheng Banking
Corp and Tianjin Financial Assets Exchange
use Taobao to sell cars, real estate, wineries, factories,
corporate shareholding, and land, the website shows.
Courts and local authorities are also using the platform to
sell assets: this month, the Shaanxi provincial government sold
171 cars confiscated in a nationwide corruption crackdown for
just under 9 million yuan. The sale attracted nearly 7,000 bids.
Earlier this month, Taobao also put up for auction a
16-century Italian castle and 103 apartments in Milan as part of
a joint-effort between Alibaba and the Italian government.
"The Chinese always like to buy real estate overseas," said
Lu, adding Taobao was targeting more global auctions this year.
($1 = 6.2002 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Paul Carsten in BEIJING; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)