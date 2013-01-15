* To stand down as CEO by May 10
* To be full-time executive chairman
* To focus on broad strategy, corporate development, social
responsibility
By Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG, Jan 15 One of China's best known
corporate leaders, billionaire Jack Ma, will step down as CEO of
Alibaba Group, the e-commerce empire he founded to tap the
nation's enormous online shopping potential, passing the reins
to "a younger, better equipped" generation.
Ma, a former tour guide and English teacher and self-styled
"China's Forrest Gump", said he would name a successor by May
10, when he switches to the role of executive chairman. He said
most of Alibaba's leaders "born in the 1960s" would also pass
their leadership responsibilities to younger colleagues.
"As a founder CEO, stepping down ... is a difficult
decision. It's not because I wanted to take things easy (though
the job of Alibaba CEO is no easy task), it's because I see that
Alibaba's young people have better, more brilliant, dreams than
mine, and they are more capable of building a future that
belongs to them," Ma wrote in an e-mail to employees. Reuters
obtained the letter on Tuesday from a source close to Alibaba.
The shift is a significant one for Alibaba and follows moves
announced last week to chop the group into more than two dozen
smaller divisions - to give managers more flexibility. China's
big Internet firms such as Baidu Inc and Tencent
Holdings are under pressure from startups, and have
restructured.
It also comes after a transformative deal Alibaba struck
last year to buy back about half the stake in itself held by
Yahoo Inc. Alibaba had long sought to buy back the
shares to regain control over its own corporate destiny.
Yahoo paid around $1 billion for a 40 percent stake in
Alibaba in 2005, but ties were strained and the U.S. group's
shareholders last year agitated to unlock the value of Asian
assets such as Alibaba.
In an interview with The New York Times, 48-year-old Ma
acknowledged he was feeling the strain. "When I was 35, I was so
energetic and fresh-thinking. I had nothing to worry about," he
said, adding he would focus in his new role on broad strategic
issues, corporate development and social responsibility.
"I will still be very active," he said. "It is impossible
for me to retire."
Alibaba Group includes Alibaba.com, an online market for
small businesses; Taobao, a consumer shopping site; and Alipay,
an online payment platform.
The value of deals on Taobao Marketplace and Taobao Mall,
China's largest e-commerce platforms, topped 1 trillion yuan
($161 billion) -- around 2 percent of China's GDP -- in
January-November, reflecting the boom in a sector where 16
percent of China's 1.34 billion population shops online.
Alibaba's various online marketplaces boast at least 85
million registered users worldwide, trading in everything from
imported almonds and precious jade to motorcycles and soft toys.
"The biggest challenge a new CEO faces is making sure the
new business units can effectively coordinate among themselves,"
said Yang Xiao, a Beijing-based analyst with research firm
Analysys International. "As they are supposed to be able to work
independently, it remains to be seen how effective and
authoritative the new CEO can be."
SMALL BUSINESS CHAMPION
Ma, reckoned to be worth $3.4 billion by Forbes late last
year, built his e-commerce empire from scratch and has steered
it through numerous bumps. Alibaba Group's likely Hong Kong
listing is among the big IPOs bankers are preparing for late
this year or early next year.
Ma's move is unlikely to affect listing plans, but may have
an impact on valuations, industry sources said.
"Jack Ma may not be running the day-to-day activities,
although he will still have an influence in where the company
should be headed," Frederick Wong, executive director of Avant
Capital Management (Hong Kong) Ltd, a hedge fund that invests in
tech companies. "However, valuations for the IPO could be lower
than previous expectations as it will depend on how effective
the new CEO is in executing certain decisions."
Since its founding in 1999, Alibaba has grown into an
enterprise spanning business-to-consumer (B2C) and
consumer-to-consumer (C2C) trade, logistics, search and
e-payment. Ma has more recently been looking to improve its
platform rather than just boost the number of subscribers, a
shift that's likely to see growth taper off and medium-term
profitability dented.
Ma, lean and down-to-earth, founded the group on the
principle of championing small businesses, the bedrock of
China's economy, in the battle against industry giants.
"My inspiration came from the American movie Forrest Gump,"
he told an American audience in 2009. "Forrest Gump is not a
smart guy, but he is focused. He's not talented, but he is very,
very hard working, and he's very simple and opportunistic."
China's booming online market has proved hugely lucrative
for Ma. Taobao, a late entrant to the C2C market, beat off eBay
Inc in China in the late-2000s by offering free listing
services for its sellers.
"EBay may be a shark in the ocean, but I'm a crocodile in
the Yangtze River. If we fight in the ocean, we lose, but if we
fight in the river, we win," Ma told Forbes magazine in 2005.
Ma's blend of gumption and brash hopefulness has made him a
cult figure among local entrepreneurs, taxi drivers and other
ordinary Chinese. Hundreds of small business owners turn up in
Alibaba shirts to hear him speak at the "AliFest", an annual
gathering of e-commerce fans and celebrity speakers akin to U.S.
investor Warren Buffett's annual "Oracle of Omaha" events.
Ma, a dog lover and avid tea drinker, is known to put on
fake multi-coloured Mohawk wigs and kung-fu outfits at company
parties, but he also has a more Machiavellian streak, willing to
do battle with the likes of eBay and Yahoo.
"I always remind myself that I can't pretend. I'm not as
good as other people say I am. Nor am I as bad as other people
say I am," he once said in a text message to Hu Shuli, editor of
prominent magazine Caixin Weekly.