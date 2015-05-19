BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets tentative ANDA approval from USFDA for milnacipran hydrochloride tablets
* Receives tentative ANDA approval for milnacipran hydrochloride tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL May 19 The founder of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd said a lawsuit by a group of luxury goods makers owned by Kering SA accusing the Chinese e-commerce giant of being a conduit for counterfeiters to sell goods was "regrettable".
"I think it is regrettable that that company sued us. It would have been better had they tried to find a solution through cooperation with us," Executive Chairman Jack Ma told a press conference in Seoul. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe and Ryan Woo)
* Receives tentative ANDA approval for milnacipran hydrochloride tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03312017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 05:00 pm: Government to release February infrastructure output data in New Delhi. 05:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchang