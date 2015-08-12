BRIEF-Campbell Soup board elects Fabiola Arredondo as director
With Arredondo's election, Campbell's board of directors will consist of 13 members
Aug 12 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it had signed an agreement with the Chinese joint venture of Macy's Inc to set up the U.S. retailer's online store on its online marketplace, Tmall Global.
The deal will make Macy's the first U.S. department store chain to join Tmall Global, Alibaba said on Wednesday.
Macy's said it would own 65 percent in the joint venture, Macy's China Ltd, with Hong Kong-based retailer Fung Retailing Ltd. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Verizon to offer Iphone 7 and Iphone 7 plus (product)red special edition and new 9.7-inch ipad on March 24
* Laid 3 charges against Prairie Mines & Royalty ULC, Westmoreland Coal Company for modifying mining plan without AER approval