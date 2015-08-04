(Adds Breakingviews)
BEIJING Aug 4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
has hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc partner
Michael Evans to oversee the e-commerce company's international
expansion, a top priority as the firm looks beyond China to
sustain its heady growth rates.
Evans, who spent two decades at the investment bank in
positions including vice chairman and head of Asia, has occupied
a board seat at Alibaba since mid-2014, before the company held
a record-setting public listing in New York.
Alibaba, by far the largest e-commerce player in China, said
hiring Evans signalled its intention to ramp up cross-border
commerce in earnest after it spent years focusing on securing
its domestic market position.
Top executives have long touted the idea that connecting
increasingly wealthy Chinese consumers with, say, South American
meat producers or European toy makers would generate billions in
additional revenue for the firm.
Evans, who once headed Goldman's equity underwriting arm,
has no direct experience in e-commerce but is trusted by
Alibaba's management, having known founder Jack Ma and Vice
Chairman Joseph Tsai for years.
He will continue as a management director and lead Alibaba'
growth strategy outside of China, reporting directly to Chief
Executive Daniel Zhang, the company said. His position is newly
created.
Zhang said in a statement that globalisation is Alibaba
Group's most important strategy for the coming decades.
He added that Evans has been "a close advisor to Alibaba
Group for many years, and we greatly value his deep knowledge of
our business, his experience as a proven business builder and
leader globally, and his more than 20 years of experience in
China."
(Reporting by Gerry Shih, editing by Louise Heavens)