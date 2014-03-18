Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 18 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is leaning toward listing its shares on IntercontinentalExchange Group's New York Stock Exchange instead of Nasdaq OMX Group's exchange, according to the Wall Street Journal.
No deal has been signed, but Alibaba has indicated to people involved in the precess that it prefers NYSE, the Journal said, citing an unspecified number of unnamed sources.
A Nasdaq spokesman and spokeswomen from NYSE and Alibaba declined to comment.
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)