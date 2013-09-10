HONG KONG, Sept 10 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
officially unveiled on Tuesday details of its
partnership system that founder and executive chairman Jack Ma
said would help protect the company from the "temptation to seek
short-term gains."
In an e-mail sent to employees to mark the company's 14-year
anniversary, Ma also said the partnership was not aimed "to
exert greater control over the company" and urged more employees
to join the group.
Ma's message comes as the company prepares for an initial
public offering that could rival Facebook Inc's $16
billion offer last year. Alibaba has not made a decision of
where to go public, but people familiar with the listing plans
have said Alibaba is inclined to have its IPO in Hong Kong,
although New York also an option.
"We are not concerned about where to go public, but we do
care that wherever we end up going public must support this type
of open, innovative, responsible culture that values long-term
development," Ma said.