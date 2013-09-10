* Alibaba chief says partnership not designed to exert undue
control
* Group of 28 partners designed to safeguard culture of
innovation-Ma
* Partners seek to stave off "temptation to seek short-term
gains"-Ma
* Level of talks with HKEx is "fairly
unprecedented"-governance exec
HONG KONG, Sept 10 Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma
revealed details of its internal partnership structure on
Tuesday, ratcheting up pressure on Hong Kong regulators as they
grapple with the ecommerce giant's initial public offering
plans.
The two sides are debating the ability for Alibaba to list
in Hong Kong and, at the same time, allow its "partners" - a
group of founders and senior employees - to keep control over
the makeup of its board.
Hanging in the balance for Hong Kong is the highly
anticipated offering, which could be the largest technology IPO
since Facebook Inc's $16 billion listing last year.
Ma sent a company-wide email on Tuesday, formally announcing
for the first time details of the partnership model and
explaining the importance of maintaining the system. The
contents of the email were confirmed by an Alibaba spokesman.
Alibaba wants to keep key decisions with its partners by
giving the group made up of 28 senior employees the right to
nominate a majority of its board.
Regulators in Hong Kong however, are concerned the structure
would give too much voting power to Alibaba's founders and
senior managers and not enough to outside investors.
The partnership was designed to "safeguard the culture of
innovation" and protect the company from the "temptation to seek
short-term gains," Ma said in the email. The partnership is not
aimed "to exert greater control over the company," he wrote.
Ma's comments add pressure on the Hong Kong exchange and
local regulators to allow Alibaba Holding Ltd to list
with its partnership scheme in place. The company has been
lobbying regulators to allow the e-commerce giant to keep the
partnership system intact after its planned IPO, but the
company's efforts have so far met with resistance, according to
Hong Kong media reports.
"This level of negotiation is fairly unprecedented, in terms
of seeking special conditions," said Jamie Allen, secretary
general of the Asian Corporate Governance Association.
Technology companies in certain cases have used dual-class
voting shares to keep control over their companies after they go
public. However, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
has resisted any moves by companies to use structures that treat
shareholders differently.
Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission, the city's
main securities watchdog, has also stood tough on the issue of
dual shares.
People familiar with the listing plans have said Alibaba is
inclined to have its IPO in Hong Kong, although New York remains
an option.
For its part, Alibaba is "not concerned about where to go
public, but we do care that wherever we end up going public must
support this type of open, innovative, responsible culture that
values long-term development," Ma said.