UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING Jan 23 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group said on Thursday it would help fund a pharmaceutical information platform being developed by CITIC 21CN Co., a subsidiary of CITIC Group.
Alibaba Group and Yunfeng, a private equity firm founded by Alibaba Chairman Ma Yun, will subscribe for US$170 million of new shares in CITIC 21CN and take a 54.3 percent stake in the company.
The goal is to channel CITIC 21CN's vast pool of pharmaceutical product data into Alibaba's e-commerce, cloud computing and big data systems to win new business.
Alibaba's business-to-consumer platform, Tmall.com, already hosts e-stores from more than 80 drugstore chains.
The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences estimates that China's pharmaceutical market exceeded 1 trillion yuan in 2013 and may top 2.3 trillion yuan by 2020. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources