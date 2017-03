BEIJING Jan 9 Chinese Internet company Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd denied on Thursday that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would take a stake in the company.

"These are rumours someone has made up," said Qu Xiaodong, vice-chairman of Qihoo, which has a market capitalisation of $10.93 billion. Qihoo's shares had risen 9.3 percent on Wednesday on speculation the two were in talks on a deal.

Alibaba said it does not comment on rumours or speculation.